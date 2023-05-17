Pirates vs. Tigers Highlights
Rich Hill allowed one hit over six scoreless innings and Austin Hedges drove in three runs in the Pirates' 8-0 win over the Tigers
TORONTO — Right-handed reliever Thomas Hatch has been recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays. Hatch was brought up from triple-A Buffalo in time to be active for Toronto's Tuesday night game against the visiting New York Yankees. Righty Jay Jackson was optioned to Buffalo in a corresponding move. Hatch (0-1) has a 19.29 earned-run average over 4 2/3 innings pitched for the Blue Jays this season with four strikeouts. Jackson (0-0) had a 3.00 ERA over three innings pitched with Toronto this season. He
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge said he was trying to identify which of his Yankees teammates was yelling at plate umpire Clint Vondrak when he peeked into his own dugout before hitting a 462-foot home run in Toronto on Monday night. The Yankees slugger looked sideways for a moment before driving a 114.9 mph scorcher off right-hander Jay Jackson. “There was kind of a lot of chirping from our dugout, which I really didn’t like in the situation,” Judge said. New York led 6-0 at the time. Three pitches
If Toronto is going to make profound changes this offseason, they'll be doing so against the wishes of a team that wants to stay — and win — together.
Everything you need to know from the Maple Leafs end-of-season media availabilities.
Brandon Belt didn't make the best first impression on Blue Jays fans with his slow start, but now he's starting to round into form.
Victor Wembanyama, the best NBA prospect since at least LeBron James, will likely play for the San Antonio Spurs. The team won the NBA’s closely-watched draft lottery tonight and will, unless something bizarre happens, draft the 7’3″ Frenchman next month. The news instantly vaults the lowly the San Antonio Spurs into playoff contention. It will […]
In Game 7, the Dallas Stars out-play the Seattle Kraken to advance to the Western Conference finals.
Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal leads his team into a series against the Florida Panthers, who count among their ranks Eric and Marc Staal, Jordan’s brothers.
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jay Jackson says he believes he was tipping his pitches when New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge homered against him Monday night. Many questioned whether someone on the Yankees was signaling to the 2022 AL MVP an indication of which pitch Jackson was about to throw, based on either sign stealing or pitch tipping. Jackson told The Athletic on Tuesday night that he believes a Yankees coach was able to see which grip he was using while holding the ball in his glove, and that coach relayed the info to Judge, helping him hit a 462-foot home run.
It appears unlikely the Maple Leafs will run it back next season without making major changes to either the playing staff or management. Head coach Sheldon Keefe seems the most likely target to lose his job in the aftermath of Toronto's second-round loss to the Panthers, whether for organizational optics or because his tactics and style proved unsuccessful in the playoffs.
The 20-year-old Dane came through 6-2 4-6 6-2 against the defending champion in a rain-hit encounter
Apple TV+Can Ted Lasso still be called Ted Lasso if Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) himself exits the Ted Lasso Universe? (Try to read that sentence five times fast—it’s a lot of Ted Lassos.)Star and Season 2 showrunner Sudeikis has been fairly clear about his desire to wrap up the hit Apple TV+ comedy as the third season comes to a close. He hasn’t just been talking about leaving—Sudeikis has said in interviews that Season 3 is “the end of this story that we wanted to tell.” Apple TV+ has yet to con
EDMONTON — After taking a step back in this year's Stanley Cup playoffs, Edmonton superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl say it's "Cup or bust" for the Oilers going forward. The Oilers made it to the Western Conference final in 2002 before being defeated by the eventual champion Colorado Avalanche. This year, Edmonton was knocked out in the second round, losing to the Vegas Golden Knights despite holding leads in all six games of the series. While the disappointment was clear as the Oilers
TORONTO — Alek Manoah's struggles continued Monday night as the Toronto Blue Jays starter issued a career-high seven walks in a 7-4 loss to the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. The Yankees got to Manoah early as Aaron Judge and Willie Calhoun hit homers in the first inning to stake New York to a three-run lead. Judge added another solo shot in the eighth inning to give him 10 homers on the year. New York opener Jimmy Cordero threw two scoreless frames ahead of right-hander Jhony Brito, who hel