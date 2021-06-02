Pirates vs. Royals Highlights

The Canadian Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points after two quiet games and the Phoenix Suns sent LeBron James to the locker room early, dismantling the Los Angeles Lakers 115-85 Tuesday night to take a 3-2 first-round series lead. The Suns won in Los Angeles on Sunday to tie the series and went right at the Anthony Davis-less Lakers in front of a revved-up crowd in Game 5. Davis was out after suffering a groin injury in Game 4 and the Suns took advantage by attacking every chance they had. The Laker