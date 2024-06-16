Pirates vs. Rockies Highlights
Rowdy Tellez and the Pirates defeat Nolan Jones and the Rockies, 8-2
Betts crumpled in pain after being hit by the pitch and left the game.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
"Tank" showed his old form in his first fight in 14 months.
The Oilers chased Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in the second period after scoring five times.
The Detroit Lions signed kicker Jake Bates to a two-year deal. Bates played for the UFL's Michigan Panthers this season, kicking three field goals of 60-plus yards.
Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series ended at 1:13 a.m. local time.
The Mavericks absolutely dominated the Celtics.
Sepp Straka suffered some brutal luck, only to get redemption a few hours later.
Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
Skenes and Miles Mikolas were locked in a pitchers duel at Busch Stadium. The Pirates prevailed, 2-1.
If the Celtics want to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, they'll have to do it without Kristaps Porzingis.
"Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef" streams on Sept. 2.
Bettors love the Panthers to go over their win total this season.
In today's edition: Meet America's cricket team, Christian Pulisic interview, Pinehurst in photos, Hot Dog King gets banned, and more.
Barkov did not play the final 9:28 of Florida's Game 2 win over Edmonton.
Dončić had the injection to address his thoracic contusion.
The United States Golf Association paid tribute to the late golfer, who had earned his way into the U.S. Open
Florida's defense was dominant, and the Panthers took control with a third-period flurry led by Evan Rodrigues.
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, throwing 57 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.