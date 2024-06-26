Pirates vs. Reds Highlights
Andrew McCutchen and the Pirates defeat Jonathan India and the Reds, 6-1
The deal comes with a 30-year lease and a target date in 2028 for the renovations to be complete.
We continue our summer 'Flip the Script' series by trying to identify who this year's Jordan Love will be: A dark horse QB that comes out of nowhere to finish as a top 5 fantasy QB in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon for the pod as they look back at what made Love's year special in 2023 and who could potentially replicate that in the upcoming season.
In today's edition: Panthers hoist the Cup, Vols top Aggies, devastation for Athing Mu, the NBA's French revolution, and more.
Mbappé's penalty kick goal in the 56th minute gave France the lead.
Defensive-oriented shot-blockers, inside scorers, excellent rebounders, hustle players and 3-point shooters — this list has it all.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
The Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
Stoney led the club to two trophies since being hired as its first-ever head coach.
The draw helped Italy secure second place in Group B.
For the first time, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event.
Also, Shohei Ohtani showed off against his former team, and Max Scherzer delivered in his season debut.
Bell led the final 64 laps of a race that took over six hours to complete.
Hungary grabbed a late 1-0 win Sunday, which officially knocked Scotland out of Euro 2024.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
Thankfully, Rosario's helmet flap appeared to take the brunt of the ball's momentum.
Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship in baseball after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals over Tennessee.
It was bound to happen once MLB instituted the pitch clock.
Portugal's win puts them through to the knockout stage.