Pirates vs. Reds Highlights
Graham Ashcraft struck out six, while Vosler and Friedl all homered to lead the Reds to a 3-1 win over the Pirates
The Northern Irishman is looking to add a first Masters title to his collection having finished runner-up last year.
OTTAWA — Turkey's first appearance at a world men's curling championship got off to an inauspicious start Saturday as the team no-showed the opening ceremony due to an apparent miscommunication. Vice Muhammet Haydar Demirel said the team was "sad" and "unhappy" to miss it, claiming the absence was due to an incorrect date in the competitor guide. "The World Curling (Federation) said that the opening ceremony was on the second day, but (it was on) the first day," he said via a team interpreter. S
A slumbering offense, stretch of poor defense and pitch-clock violation combined to doom the Royals.
“It makes you wonder, how welcome are we really as past Masters champions?”
The biggest night of wrestling went Hollywood… again! WrestleMania 39, set for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium, marked the pay per view’s second time coming to the Greater Los Angeles area. As you’ll recall, WrestleMania 21 took place at the Crypto.com arena (then known as the Staples Center) back in […]
Ferrari’s Sainz was hit with a five-second sanction for colliding with Fernando Alonso.
Jose Aldo took a hostile stance when informed of Conor McGregor's desire to rematch him in the boxing ring.
Greg Norman expects the 18-strong LIV contingent to storm the 18th green at the Masters if one of their number wins and says should that extraordinary scenario play out it will “make up for all my own Augusta misery”.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
Twelfth-seeded Petra Kvitova won the Miami Open in her 13th appearance, beating seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina with a marathon tiebreaker in a 7-6 (14), 6-2 victory Saturday. The 33-year-old Kvitova, 10 years older than her opponent, snapped Rybakina’s 13-match winning streak and halted her bid to win the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami Open). In winning with will, stalwart defense and one sensational forehand winner on the dead run that electrified the crowd in the second set, the lefty Kvitova captured her 30th WTA singles title and first one since 2018 in Madrid.
By Tom Cary, Senior Sports Correspondent, in Melbourne
Catcher Gary Sánchez agreed to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants and will report to Triple-A Sacramento. San Francisco's major league catchers are Roberto Pérez and 2018 first-round pick Joey Bart. “We’ve been talking to and thinking about Gary for quite some time and done a lot of work on him dating back to the middle of the offseason, maybe even earlier,” San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said Saturday.
Losing control coming out of a corner on an oval is every IndyCar driver's nightmare, but Conor Daly simply saved it by executing a perfect 1080 through the infield grass.
OTTAWA — Virtually nothing went Brad Gushue's way in his opening game at the world men's curling championship on Saturday. Some stones picked. Other shots were simply missed. And a tough Switzerland side made the Canadians pay. Yannick Schwaller delivered an emphatic 8-3 win over Canada in a round-robin opener that was essentially over at the fifth-end break. "That was awful," Gushue said. "We haven't had our butts kicked like that in a long time." Canada bounced back in the evening draw with a
Sinner will play Daniil Medvedev, who beat Karen Khachanov in the other semifinal, in the men’s final.
Kevin Love played off the bench in Saturday’s win over the Mavericks for the first time since joining the Heat, and he thrived. Should Love continue to play as a reserve?
Chelsea ran out of patience with Graham Potter on Sunday, firing the English manager with the club languishing in the middle of the Premier League standings despite a spending spree on new players across the last two transfer windows.
BVB entered Saturday's clash with Bayern Munich as Bundesliga leaders following a solid run of results. Edin Terzic and his men knew that victory in Munich would put them four-points clear of their rivals ahead of the final eight games. Dortmund haven't won the Bundesliga since 2012 and their best chance of ending that dry spell awaited them at the Allianz Arena.
John Paramor, who has died aged 67, was one of the most celebrated and admired administrators of the Rules of Golf, and his international reputation for applying those rules fairly and compassionately became his trademark.