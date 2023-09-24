Pirates vs. Reds Highlights
Pirates comeback from 9-0 down to beat the Reds 13-12
Here's how Miguel Cabrera's gift from the Oakland A's compares to other farewell tour gifts throughout history.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Josh Lowe hit a three-run homer and a walk-off single that capped a two-run ninth inning, lifting Tampa Bay over the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Saturday after the Rays wasted a five-run lead. Rays prospect Junior Caminero made his big league debut at 20 years, 80 days and went 1 for 4 with a walk. He beat out what would have been an inning-ending, double-play grounder in the ninth — the initial out call by first base umpire Alex Tosi was reversed in a video review. Lowe
Deion Sanders called Colorado's loss to Oregon a "butt-kicking," but said teams better beat the Buffs now, because "this is the worst we're gonna be."
"I can’t wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day," the reality star wrote on her Instagram Story Saturday
Nic Kerdiles, the Anaheim Ducks forward who beat the odds and became the hockey franchise’s first local player, died Saturday from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident in Nashville. He was 29. Metro Nashville police responded to a crash at 3:30 a.m. ET. Kerdiles allegedly ran a stop sign and hit the driver’s side of …
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge became the first New York Yankees player to hit three home runs in a game twice in one season when he connected in the seventh inning Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Judge hit a three-run homer in the third and a two-run shot in the fifth off rookie starter Brandon Pfaadt. The slugger added his third homer of the night by reaching the second deck in right field with a solo drive off Slade Cecconi. After rounding the bases, the reigning AL MVP took a cur
Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin are among wrestlers released from their contracts after UFC merger.
With six of their final nine games against the Rays, the Blue Jays will need to fare well against their AL East rival to make the postseason.
TORONTO — Ryan Reaves wasn't going to sign just anywhere. Max Domi, meanwhile, dreamt of pulling on the blue and white jersey since childhood. And Tyler Bertuzzi jumped at the chance to play for another Original Six franchise. The Toronto Maple Leafs remade a chunk of their forward group — new general manager Brad Treliving described it as adding "a little more snot to our game" back in the summer — during a dramatic off-season of change. The big names, including stars Auston Matthews, Mitch Mar
The Browns quarterback also pushed an official during the loss to the Steelers, but the league didn't find it worth punishing.
Cris Cyborg's long-standing beef with UFC CEO Dana White is water under the bridge.
HoopsHype ranks the five NBA players who have appeared most often in tradae rumors over the past week, including Giannis and Lillard.
Niall Horan, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and new coach Reba McEntire cover the Eagles classic ahead of the Season 24 premiere
Of the many miraculous shots he's hit over the years, which does Tiger Woods rank as his personal best?
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — By eliminating the phrase for “women's soccer” from the name of its national team, the Spanish Football Federation is hoping to show it has made a “conceptual shift” in its view of the sport. It remains to be seen if more countries will follow suit. Spain made the move towards greater equality this week as part of an agreement between the governing body and its World Cup winning team, which have been in dispute since former federation president Luis Rubiales kissed pla
Williams roasted the reality star after she posted photos of herself in a bikini on the tennis court
David de Gea might retire if he does not get offer from major club, Joao Felix to cost Barcelona 80m euros, Matthijs de Ligt growing frustrated at Bayern Munich, plus more.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will have neutral clock operators in the first postseason of pitch timers. MLB evaluated each team’s clock operators during the regular season and said Friday it will select up to a dozen of the best performers for postseason games, which start Oct. 3. A clock operator cannot work a postseason game involving the team whose games the operator times during the regular season. In addition, each postseason series will have the same clock operator for all games o
In a two-hour interview with Russian journalist Yury Dud, Nikita Zadorov spoke his mind about his home country.
Valentina Shevchenko expects to be fully healed for a trilogy bout against Alexa Grasso in early 2024.