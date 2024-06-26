Pirates vs. Reds Highlights
Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates take on Spencer Steer and the Reds on June 25, 2024
"How do you retire and don't call the people that you work with?"
On today’s episode of The Exempt List, Charles McDonald is joined by NFL writer Diante Lee from The Ringer to take a look at how a few former defensive coaches will fare as a new head coaches for their teams.
Hungary finds itself on the knockout-round bubble, while Slovenia's draw against England was a big step toward the Round of 16.
We continue our summer 'Flip the Script' series by trying to identify who this year's Jordan Love will be: A dark horse QB that comes out of nowhere to finish as a top 5 fantasy QB in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon for the pod as they look back at what made Love's year special in 2023 and who could potentially replicate that in the upcoming season.
Natalie Darwitz, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Colin Campbell, and David Poile will also be inducted.
Mbappé's penalty kick goal in the 56th minute gave France the lead.
All involved have touted Copa América as a competition on par with the European Championships, but its optics have stood in stark contrast to the Euros, where stadiums are invariably full.
For the first time, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event.
Zaccharie Risacher is the latest player to lead the odds to be selected first in the NBA Draft.
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has declined his player option for the 2024-25 NBA season, choosing to enter unrestricted free agency as one of the most intriguing players on the market.
The draw helped Italy secure second place in Group B.
Vincent Goodwill tackles the NBA news of the day, previews the 2024 NBA Draft with Krysten Peek and talks about Michael Jordan’s 1988 Defensive Player of the Year Award with Tom Haberstroh.
Bell led the final 64 laps of a race that took over six hours to complete.
Pittsburgh Pirates star Oneil Cruz hit a home run into the Allegheny River for the second time in June, and third time this season.
Max Scherzer led the Rangers to a 4-0 win over the Royals on Sunday afternoon in his first start of the season.
Portugal's win puts them through to the knockout stage.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Olympic swimming will move back to the second week of competition to accommodate the change in venue to SoFi Stadium.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.