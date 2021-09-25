Pirates vs. Phillies Highlights
Gregorius hit a 3-run homer in the Phillies' 8-6 win
CINCINNATI (AP) — Aristides Aquino drove in TJ Friedl from second base with a game-ending single off the glove of second baseman Luis Garcia, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Washington Nationals 8-7 in 11 innings Friday night. Aquino’s sharp one-hopper off Mason Thompson (1-2) trickled into short right field. Despite the victory, the Reds fell further behind St. Louis for the second NL wild card because the streaking Cardinals swept a doubleheader from the Chicago Cubs. Cincinnati is six games
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit one of Milwaukee's three home runs and Eric Lauer turned in a much-needed strong outing for the Brewers in their 5-1 win over the New York Mets on Friday night. Kolten Wong and Willy Adames also went deep for the Brewers, who reduced their magic number to two for clinching their first NL Central title since 2018. They can wrap it up Saturday with a win over the Mets and a loss by St. Louis to the Cubs in Chicago Milwaukee had dropped five in a row since secu
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run homer, one of four long balls by San Francisco, and the NL West-leading Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 Friday night to become the season's first 100-win team. San Francisco started the night leading the Dodgers by a game, with Los Angeles playing later at Arizona. The Giants have won 16 of 20. Kervin Castro (1-0) tossed two innings for his first major league victory, and the Giants reached 100 wins for the first time since going 100-62 in 2003
BOSTON (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a two-hit shutout into the sixth inning and Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer to lead the Yankees to an 8-3 victory Friday night, snapping Boston’s seven-game winning streak and pulling New York within one game of the Red Sox atop the wild-card standings. Cole (16-8) no-hit the Red Sox for 3 2/3 innings and New York coasted to its fourth straight win. In a potential preview of the AL wild-card matchup, Nathan Eovaldi (10-9) barely made it out of the first inn