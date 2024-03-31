Pirates vs. Marlins Highlights

Benches cleared at the end of the seventh inning of the game Saturday between the Blue Jays and Rays when Toronto pitcher Génesis Cabrera exchanged words with José Caballero and shoved the Tampa Bay shortstop. Tempers flared after Caballero, who layed down a bunt single to drive in a run, continued around the bases on third baseman Justin Turner's throwing error. Right fielder George Springer ran down the throw past first base and threw to shortstop Bo Bichette, who tagged Caballero out at third base for the final out of the inning.
After a baserunning mistake caught him out in the Dodgers' home opener, Shohei Ohtani spoke to coaches and teammates to make sure it wouldn't happen again.
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker's family stayed out of Philadelphia on opening day. Snitker called out Phillies fans in spring training for what he said was objectionable behavior from them in the playoffs toward his wife and other Atlanta friends and family members. “It’s rough there,” Snitker said in an interview with Atlanta radio station WZGC broadcast March 21.
Perhaps nothing is particularly discernible after 1/162nd of the campaign, but overreacting to Opening Day is a fun exercise.
Teoscar Hernández, trying to jump start his career after a disappointing 2023 in Seattle, hits two home runs in the Dodgers' 6-3 win over the Cardinals.
It remains unclear whether former Dodgers All-Star Julio Urías will ever pitch in the majors again as he awaits a decision on potential misdemeanor charges.
The benches and bullpens emptied in the eighth inning of Friday's opener between the Mets and Brewers.
HOUSTON (AP) — New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu has a broken right foot and will be sidelined longer than originally anticipated. The 35-year-old leadoff hitter has been out since fouling a ball off the foot during a spring training game on March 16 and opened the season on the 10-day injured list. Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that a non-displaced fracture was revealed during an MRI on Friday. The break had not been detected previously because of swelling. “Doesn’t really change m
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore's lineup has looked formidable through the first two games of this season — and never more than in the sixth inning Saturday. The Orioles made an entire trip through the batting order without an out starting the bottom of the sixth, with all nine hitters coming in to score. That turned a 3-1 lead into a 12-1 advantage against the Los Angeles Angles. Ryan Mountcastle led off with a walk, and Ryan O'Hearn's single chased Los Angeles starter Griffin Canning. Then Austin H
NEW YORK (AP) — Even before his first big league game, Jackson Chourio had an $82 million contract. Didn't take him long to show why. The 20-year-old provided an immediate spark from the leadoff spot in his much-anticipated debut, and the Milwaukee Brewers threw a one-hitter to beat the New York Mets 3-1 in their contentious season opener Friday. “It’s not easy to have that pressure and that responsibility that he carried,” new Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said. “I’m just really proud of the kid
MIAMI (AP) — Jared Jones struck out 10 over 5 2/3 innings to win his major league debut and lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Miami Marlins 9-3 on Saturday. A 22-year-old right-hander taken by Pittsburgh with the 44th pick in the 2020 amateur draft, Jones allowed three runs, three hits and two walks. He threw 62 of 89 pitches for strikes, including 22 swings and misses. His fastball topped at 99.9 mph and averaged 97.1 mph. Jones (1-0) made the opening-day roster after throwing 16 1/3 scorele
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Bay area native Steven Kwan homered and reached base four times, and the Cleveland Guardians had 15 hits in a 12-3 rout of the Oakland Athletics before a Saturday afternoon crowd of just 5,425. Six Cleveland players stole bases off Kyle McCann, a 26-year-old catcher making his major league debut. Cleveland's Stephen Vogt tied Al Lopez in 1951 as the only managers to start their Cleveland careers 3-0. Oakland dropped to 0-3 for the second time in 28 years. The A's, who have
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jackson Holliday homered leading off the first inning and had three hits and four RBIs, starting the Triple-A season by helping Baltimore's Norfolk Tides beat Tampa Bay's Durham Bulls 12-8 on Friday night in the International League. Holliday, baseball's top prospect, homered off Mason Mongtomery and added a sacrifice fly in a seven-run second. He hit a two-run single in the fourth and later doubled on a 3-for-5 night. A son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, Jackson was t
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said on Thursday that he hopes the league’s investigation into superstar Shohei Ohtani is short, “but I just don’t know” how long it will take.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Mike Trout and Nick Martini were among more than two dozen players to hit home runs on MLB's league-wide opening day. Martini was the only player to homer multiple times.
Teenage Baseball Player Rintaro Sasaki is becoming the new sensation in Japan, following in the footsteps of Shohei Ohtani. Hanako Montgomery has the story.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel threw the first pitch on opening day in his first visit to Citizens Bank Park since he suffered a stroke in September. Manuel was greeted by a rousing standing ovation Friday as he walked out of the dugout ahead of the Phillies opener against Atlanta in his familiar No. 41 jersey. Former Phillies shortstop Larry Bowa caught the short toss from Manuel. The 80-year-old Manuel managed the Phillies for 8 1/2 seasons from 2005-13
BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson homered leading off the bottom of the first inning, then added a two-run triple in Baltimore's nine-run sixth as the Orioles pounded the Los Angeles Angels for a second straight game, 13-4 on Saturday. After winning 11-3 on opening day, Baltimore jumped ahead quickly in this one when Henderson hit a drive to right-center. The reigning American League Rookie of the Year had three hits and ended up a double shy of the cycle. “I felt like I stuck with my approach —