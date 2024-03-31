Pirates vs. Marlins Highlights

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Even before his first big league game, Jackson Chourio had an $82 million contract. Didn't take him long to show why. The 20-year-old provided an immediate spark from the leadoff spot in his much-anticipated debut, and the Milwaukee Brewers threw a one-hitter to beat the New York Mets 3-1 in their contentious season opener Friday. “It’s not easy to have that pressure and that responsibility that he carried,” new Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said. “I’m just really proud of the kid