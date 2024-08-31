Pirates vs. Guardians Highlights
Josh Naylor and the Guardians defeat Andrew McCutchen and the Pirates, 10-8
Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Indiana Fever to a 100–81 victory over the Chicago Sky. Indiana wins the season series, 3–1.
The Indiana Pacers signed key reserve T.J. McConnell to a four-year contract extension.
Andy Behrens reveals his ideal six-player bench for a fantasy league of typical size and shape, made up of names available beyond the ADP top 115.
Gaudreau played 763 NHL games with the Flames and Blue Jackets.
Manager Craig Counsell was recently gifted the candle and has been lighting it before games.
Fred Zinkie reveals some big names who could disappoint fantasy managers out of the gate.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus wraps up his series examining the first 10 rounds of drafts with his most underrated picks.
Dalton Del Don has 10 surprise candidates to score a Week 1 TD to help you earn bonus entries in our $1 million fantasy football sweepstakes.
We continue 'Cram Week' on the pod with a very special edition of the Panic Meter, because when you 'cram' for something it can usually lead to panic. Matt Harmon is back in the host chair and is joined by Sal Vetri as they go through listeners submissions for players they're a panicking about heading into Week 1. Vetri ends the show with three guys he's personally panicked about heading into the season.
Yahoo Sports is covering the Chiefs' attempt at an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title — and the league's attempt to stop it — from all angles. Up first: Nate Tice on Kansas City's unsung strength.
Chase has been seeking a new contract and did not play in any preseason games.
Sure, you should shoot for the moon in your fantasy football drafts — but you have to balance that with some safety, too. Dan Titus reveals the most secure draft picks you can make in the first 10 rounds.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up some underrated wide receivers to take a chance on in drafts.
Veteran receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs after being released by the New England Patriots.
The Patriots' QB conundrum might be the biggest unanswered question after the preseason.
Shohei Ohtani officially became the fastest player in league history to join the 40-40 club on Friday night.
Montana State is an FCS program, but went to New Mexico and defeated the FBS opponent, 35–31, in Week 0.
Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State in their Week 0 opener played in Dublin, Ireland. Aidan Birr kicked a 44-yard field goal with no time remaining for the win.
Chinese Taipei got a dominant 4-1 win over Venezuela while Florida beat Texas in a 10-7 thriller; the two will now face off for the Little League title.
The 2024 college football season is here.