Pirates vs. Cubs Highlights
Paul Skenes and the Pirates take on Christopher Morel and the Cubs on May 17, 2024
Paul Skenes and the Pirates take on Christopher Morel and the Cubs on May 17, 2024
Skenes was lifted in the top of the fifth inning after 84 pitches.
The Pirates topped the Cubs 10-9 in a game that offered a reminder that Skenes alone cannot save Pittsburgh.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Paul Skenes’ eventful debut with the Pirates this weekend, the Rockies completing a shocking sweep, the deep- rooted problems the Cardinals are facing and the woeful retirement of Dylan Bundy.
Skenes, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, began this season in Triple-A.
Dalton Del Don delivers his latest batch of observations as we enter Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
Pittsburgh is still building up the top prospect's workload, but his latest Triple-A outing showed that Skenes will soon be ready for a new challenge.
Scottie Scheffler will likely avoid the most serious charges filed against him stemming from Friday morning's altercation with police.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Heading into 2024, these 10 pitchers were being counted on to lead their teams. Here's how their squads have managed without them and what we can expect going forward.
Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab talk about the games they’re most looking forward to for the 2024 NFL season, as well as the Giants’ new uniforms, the offseason version of Hard Knocks and the Jerry Jones-Cowboys docuseries.
Soto is off to a hot start in his first season with the Yankees.
The Cubs have weathered a barrage of injuries already this season, yet they sit just 1.5 games back in the NL Central.
The Cavaliers have some questions about frontcourt fit and the future of star scorer Donovan Mitchell.
Kyle Larson is among 34 drivers entered for 33 starting spots.
Basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down what the teams and stars who were booted from the NBA Playoffs must do to remain in good fantasy standing next season.
“Sunday Night Football” airs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC every week of the NFL regular season.
All games stream on Amazon Prime and air on local TV at 8:20 p.m ET on Thursdays unless otherwise noted.
The Chargers once again pulled no punches with their schedule release video.
Netflix gets NFL Christmas Day games this season.