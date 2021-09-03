Pirates vs. Cubs Highlights
Rafael Ortega, Ian Happ lead the Cubs to a 6-5 win
"Those first two days the only thing that was going through my mind is I'm not going to be able to tell my kids goodbye."
The OHL has suspended Logan Mailloux after he was charged with defamation and criminal photography.
Tim Tebow Fridays will start next week on ESPN.
The New York Mets have claimed lefty Brad Hand off waivers.
Because we haven’t seen players like Kirk thrive in the majors, it’s easy to doubt him. But his literal production has done nothing but inspire faith.
Acting general manager Zack Scott was placed on administrative leave Thursday by the New York Mets following his arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated.
The Brooklyn Nets, where Aldridge last played, are reportedly leaders to sign him.
Manchester City and Chelsea were the biggest spenders as more than $48.5bn has changed hands in transfer fees worldwide over the past decade.
These are the top 32 defense pairings in today's NHL, ranked.
Yet another resume builder for Canadian legend Marie-Philip Poulin.
The Blue Jays ended a two-year road trip on July 30. Unpacked and settled, they have a new appreciation for normalcy.
Toronto's playoff hopes haven't been completely extinguished but it's that time of the season when we consider which Blue Jay is the team's MVP.
Nobody has more fun celebrating a gold medal than the Canadian national women's hockey team, and Blayre Turnbull wasn't about to sit this one out.
Here are five pointers that'll surely help make you a more informed and effective sports bettor.
The Blues have locked up one of their core pieces.
The Premier League season is three weeks old and already filled with drama and the top and bottom of the table.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Triston McKenzie limited Kansas City to a run and two hits over six innings and the Cleveland Indians beat the Royals 4-2 Thursday night. Owen Miller hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, plenty of support for McKenzie, who has dominated the Royals throughout his young career. A day after being activated from the injured list, McKenzie (4-5) showed no ill effects from his recent shoulder fatigue and improved to 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA in six appearances against Kansas Ci
TORONTO — Canada got its first taste of the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Thursday, having to fight hard for a 1-1 tie with Honduras. The game — fast-paced and often prickly with little room to breathe — was the first of 14 for Canada in the eight-team Octagonal. And Canada's first trip to the final qualifying round since the lead-up to France '98 was an instant reality check, with two valuable home points dropped. "That was a big welcome to the CONCACAF Octagon, I guess you co
NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Dominic Smith broke a seventh-inning tie with an RBI single and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Marlins leadoff batter Miguel Rojas and Mets counterpart Jonathan Villar each homered on the first pitch they saw, the first time that’s happened in a major league game since at least 1985, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Statisticians at Elias were unable to go back any further with certainty because p
Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata was knocked out in the fourth round of her fight with Marie-Pier Houle in Montreal on Saturday, and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.