Pirates vs. Cardinals Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Adam Wainwright twirls gem in Cardinals' 3-0 win
Adam Wainwright twirls gem in Cardinals' 3-0 win
It was a wait, but Miguel Cabrera became the 28th player to reach 500 home runs.
It took decades for a runner to officially beat 10 seconds. Now, it's the norm.
Roosevelt Roberts was out cold after finding himself on the wrong side of a major knockout of the year candidate.
Gervonta Davis documented the aftermath of the plane crash on Instagram.
Jennifer Eakins reveals some later draft targets who have an easier schedule to open the season to help you start on a winning note.
After two successful seasons in Italy, Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea with a point to prove, not only to justify the club-record £97.5m transfer fee but to silence those who doubt his Premier League credentials.
We're not sure that's street legal.
In her highly anticipated return from a marijuana suspension, Richardson provided more fireworks in her post-race interview than during the race itself.
The world's top-ranked golfer leads the field at The Northern Trust by one headed into the weekend.
Trubisky wasted no time scoring for the Bills in his return to Soldier Field.
Adam Schefter thinks Prescott may deal with lingering injuries all season.
George Springer is just one player, but his multi-faceted production makes him truly indispensable.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kolten Wong homered and drove in three runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Lorenzo Cain also connected as Milwaukee took the rubber game of the weekend series. The NL Central leaders have won 10 of 13 overall. Hunter Strickland (2-1) got two outs for the win, and Josh Hader recorded the last out for his 26th save. Wong drove Sean Nolin's second pitch deep to right for his 10th homer. It was his fifth leadoff shot this sea
Blaney's win is the seventh consecutive win for Ford at the track located not far from Detroit.
CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 9-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their weekend series. It was Chicago's franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field. Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City's sixth win in seven games. Hunter Dozier doubled and drove in two runs. Royals right-hander Carlos Hernández (4-1) struck out a career-high eight in seven innings, also a career best. He allowed one
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright allowed two hits in eight masterful innings and Paul Goldschmidt homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday. The Cardinals snapped a two-game skid and kept the Pirates from earning their first series sweep of the season. They remain the only team in the majors without one. Wainwright (12-7) threw 106 pitches and retired his final 11 hitters. He hasn't permitted a run in his past 19 innings against the Pirates and has won his
TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera's historic 500th career homer was an unwanted incident on a long list of distressing developments for the Blue Jays on Sunday. Among the contributing factors in Toronto's 5-3 loss in 11 innings to Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers were a ninth-inning throwing error with two-out from Marcus Semien, an offence that continues to struggle and the Blues Jays ninth loss in 11 extra-inning games this season. Cabrera became the 28th player to join the 500-homer club. In the sixth i
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Backup catcher Francisco Mejía had a three-run double, five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, and the Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 9-0 on Sunday in a matchup of AL division leaders. Austin Meadows had three RBIs for Tampa Bay, which took the final two games of the series after the White Sox won the opener 7-5 in 11 innings. The Rays outscored Chicago 17-4 in the two wins. The Rays loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth against Garrett Crochet. Jos
CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum showed why Cleveland invested in him to back up Baker Mayfield, throwing a touchdown pass and leading the Browns to a 17-13 win over the New York Giants in an exhibition game Sunday. Keenum tossed a 7-yard TD pass to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge to end Cleveland's opening possession. He finished 9 of 12 for 74 yards with an interception while playing most of the first half. The Browns (2-0) rested Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett
CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Naquin hit two solo homers and Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their four-game series. Naquin’s leadoff shot extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He added his 18th homer in the eighth, making it 3-1 when he drove an 0-2 fastball from Anthony Bass into the seats in right-center. Cincinnati won for the sixth time in eight games. It began the day in a tie with San Diego fo