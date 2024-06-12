Pirates vs. Cardinals Highlights
Paul Skenes and the Pirates take on Nolan Gorman and the Cardinals on June 11, 2024
Skenes and Miles Mikolas were locked in a pitchers duel at Busch Stadium. The Pirates prevailed, 2-1.
