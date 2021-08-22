Pirates vs. Cardinals Highlights
Newman, Tsutsgo hit home runs in the Pirates' 5-4 win
Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven scoreless innings, and Randal Grichuk smacked a two-run homer in the second inning to halt the Blue Jays three-game losing streak.
Trubisky wasted no time scoring for the Bills in his return to Soldier Field.
Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse won the men's 100 metres at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday. Fresh off his triple-medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics, the 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., ran a blistering time of 9.74 seconds.
In her highly anticipated return from a marijuana suspension, Richardson provided more fireworks in her post-race interview than during the race itself.
The world's top-ranked golfer leads the field at The Northern Trust by one headed into the weekend.
After two successful seasons in Italy, Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea with a point to prove, not only to justify the club-record £97.5m transfer fee but to silence those who doubt his Premier League credentials.
Adam Schefter thinks Prescott may deal with lingering injuries all season.
Frustrated Blue Jays fans seem to be turning on manager Charlie Montoyo after another crucial mistake in the late stages of a heartbreaking loss.
The reigning NBA champion is branching off into MLB ownership.
These four cities and venues are the most likely landing spots for the Coyotes, who are suddenly looking for a new home.
The New York Rangers legend announced his retirement on Friday morning, finishing his 15-year career in the NHL.
The Packers quarterback said he "definitely would have" taken the "Jeopardy!" hosting job had it been offered to him.
George Springer is just one player, but his multi-faceted production makes him truly indispensable.
One single emoji can cause quite the stir.
The move, coach Mike McCarthy said after Saturday’s preseason game with Houston, was done simply out of caution after the two men felt sick ahead of the contest.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Huntley threw for 187 yards, and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Carolina Panthers 20-3 on Saturday night to tie an NFL record with their 19th straight preseason win. Nate McCrary and Ty’Son Williams rushed for touchdowns for the Ravens, who equaled the mark set by Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers, who had a 19-game winning streak in exhibitions from 1959 to 1962. Lamar Jackson did not play for the Ravens. McCrary ran for 64 yards and Williams 47 yards, including
BOSTON (AP) — Former Boston utilityman Brock Holt hit two RBI singles, and the Texas Rangers used a surprisingly strong start by Jordan Lyles to beat the sloppy Red Sox 10-1 on Saturday night. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Rangers, who entered with the majors’ fewest wins since the All-Star break at 7-25. Andy Ibáñez and Adolis Garcia each had two of Texas’ season-high seven doubles, and center fielder DJ Peters made a terrific defensive play. “That was one of our better
REGINA — Cody Fajardo was a model of consistency Saturday night, leading the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a 23-10 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks before 28,559 fans at Mosaic Stadium. Fajardo completed 30 of 35 passes for 321 yards, an efficiency rating of 86 per cent. He also was the game’s leading rusher, gaining 47 yards on nine carries and scoring one touchdown. While the Riders totalled 397 yards of total offence, getting the ball into the end zone was an issue. Yet Fajardo didn’t allow th
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jacob Eason passed for 132 yards and directed two field goal drives, and the Indianapolis Colts beat the Minnesota Vikings 12-10 on Saturday night. Troy Dye returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown to highlight a sharper showing by Minnesota's backups, one of two deflected-then-picked-off passes thrown by Indianapolis rookie Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger got the start and led two field goal drives in the first half. Dye snagged the ball that was tipped at the line by Armon W
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cooper Rush's days as the backup to Dak Prescott in Dallas might not be over. Rush ended two long drives with touchdown passes while the star quarterback watched once again in the Cowboys' 20-14 preseason loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday night. Prescott's third straight exhibition absence means his first snap in a game since the severe ankle injury that ended his 2020 season will be in the opener Sept. 9 against Tom Brady and Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. The 2016