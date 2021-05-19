Pirates vs. Cardinals Highlights
Arenado homers in 4th straight game in the Cards' win
CHICAGO (AP) — David Bote and Ian Happ homered, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 on Tuesday night. Chicago slugger Anthony Rizzo left the game because of tightness in his lower back, but the Cubs got enough big hits to come away with another win after pounding Jon Lester the previous day in his return to Wrigley Field. Bote broke a 3-all tie with a two-run homer against reliever Will Harris (0-1) in the sixth inning. Happ made it 6-3 with his drive to the basket in left-center against Wander Suero leading off the eighth. Willson Contereras had two hits, including a two-run single in the third against new dad Patrick Corbin. Kris Bryant singled twice and drove in a run. Keegan Thompson (2-1) tossed 1 1/3 innings after Zach Davies pitched into the sixth. Thompson also got his first major league hit when he singled in the sixth. Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his eighth save in 10 chances as the Cubs won for the fourth time in five games. Davies gave up three runs and seven hits. He exited after former Cubs infielder Starlin Castro homered leading off the sixth and Josh Harrison singled. Corbin went five innings, allowing three runs and eight hits. The two-time All-Star rejoined the team following the birth of his first child, Weston Alan, last week. Rizzo grounded out to end a two-run third against Corbin and did some stretches at first base prior to the fourth. Cubs manager David Ross and a trainer went out to check on him. Rizzo remained in the game. But he couldn’t handle Kyle Schwarber’s grounder leading off the inning, resulting in an error. He was replaced as a precaution in the fifth, with Bryant moving from right field to first base. Jason Heyward went in to play right and took Rizzo’s spot in the batting order. TRANSACTIONS The Nationals reinstated Corbin from the paternity list and optioned right-hander Paolo Espino to Triple-A Rochester. He will be returned to the taxi squad for the remainder of Washington's seven-game trip, which ends on Thursday. TRAINER'S ROOM Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (shoulder inflammation) threw 34 pitches in a bullpen session. Washington manger Dave Martinez said the Nationals will see how Strasburg feels Wednesday before deciding the next step. The three-time All-Star has not pitched since April 13. Cubs: OF Jake Marisnick (right hamstring strain) has been doing some light running. “I think he's happy how things are progressing,” Ross said. ... RHP Trevor Megill (strained right forearm) and RHP Alec Mills (strained lower back) are scheduled to throw bullpens Thursday. UP NEXT Nationals ace Max Scherzer (3‐2, 2.10 ERA) and Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (4‐3, 4.10) get the ball Wednesday in a matchup of Cy Young Award winners as the teams continue their four-game series. Arrieta is 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA in three starts at Wrigley Field this season. Scherzer is 2-0 in his past three outings. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Andrew Seligman, The Associated Press
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven masterful innings, light-hitting Danny Jansen played a key offensive role and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-0 on Tuesday night.Ryu (4-2) scattered four hits and struck out seven. Travis Bergen, Tyler Chatwood and Rafael Dolis completed the five-hitter.Jansen had a second-inning RBI single and drew a pivotal walk during a three-run fourth as Toronto won for the ninth time in 12 games and improved to a season-high six games over .500. Jansen had two hits in three at-bats and raised his batting average to .143.Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2) gave up five runs and 11 hits in five innings. The lefty has gone five or more innings in 36 consecutive starts, dating to May 4, 2019, which is the longest active streak in the majors.The Blue Jays are 10-5 this season at TD Ballpark, their spring training facility. Toronto entered averaging an AL-best 6.14 runs in home games.Toronto is playing its third and final homestand in Dunedin before relocating to Buffalo, New York, next month. COVID-19 restrictions are keeping the Blue Jays from playing in Canada.Jansen put the Blue Jays ahead 1-0 on an RBI single in the second off Rodriguez. It was just his second hit in 26 at-bats against left-handed pitchers this season.Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette had run-scoring hits in a three-run fourth that made it 4-0.After Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a leadoff double, Jansen drew a two-out walk. Semien drove in Gurriel with a single and Jansen scored on right fielder Hunter Renfroe’s errant throw to third. Bichette added an RBI double.Gurriel also contributed an RBI single in the fifth.Teoscar Hernández had three hits, including an RBI single in the sixth, for the Blue Jays. Hernández has driven in 17 runs in 17 games since returning from the COVID-19 injured list.Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer to right field in the eighth.DIFFERENT ENVIRONMENTBoston manager Alex Cora had high praise for renovations at TD Ballpark. "They did an amazing job with the clubhouse and the facility to accommodate the visiting team,” Cora said. “It is different, we know that. The ball flies here and the ball shoots to right field compared to the other places we have played.” TRAINER’S ROOMRed Sox: OF Kiké Hernandez (right hamstring strain) returned from the 10-day injured list. … Cora said LHP Chris Sale (Tommy John surgery) is really excited about how he is bouncing back after workouts. Sale is throwing off a bullpen mound.Blue Jays: CF George Springer (right quadriceps strain) is taking batting practice and jogging but has not started running sprints. … 1B Rowdy Tellez, who hurt his hamstring Sunday, was available off the bench. … Dolis (right calf strain) was reinstated from the 10-day IL.UP NEXTRed Sox RHP Garrett Richards (3-2) and Toronto RHP Ross Stripling (0-2) are Wednesday night’s scheduled starting pitchers.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mark Didtler, The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry challenged himself to simply be better following a shaky performance in Pittsburgh's playoff opener. Admittedly, the soft-spoken goaltender knew the bar wasn't particularly high. Not after giving up four goals — most of them on relatively innocuous shots — in a Game 1 loss to the New York Islanders. Two nights later, Jarry looked like the player whose steady play helped propel the Penguins to the East Division title. Solid at the start and stoic at the finish, Jarry turned aside 37 shots as Pittsburgh evened the series with a 2-1 victory over the Islanders on Tuesday night. “I mean, that’s his old self, that’s his game,” Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson said of Jarry. "That’s what we expect from him. I don’t think it was anything out of the ordinary for him, as crazy as that sounds. He plays at such a high level for us, to call that his norm is pretty impressive and is a testament to how good of a goalie he is.” The victory was the first in the playoffs for Jarry as the Penguins won for just the second time in their last 12 postseason games. Game 3 is Thursday night in New York. Jarry, in his first season as Pittsburgh's unquestioned No. 1 goalie after two-time Stanley Cup winner Matt Murray was traded away last fall, stressed he didn't try to complicate things after four sometimes iffy periods in the opener. “I was just playing it how it lied,” Jarry said. "That’s a big thing for me I’m just trying to stop everything that comes at me, put my best foot forward and try and get in the way of it.” The Penguins needed Jarry to get in front of every one of them during a taut third period as they clutched a one-goal lead. The last 90 seconds were the most fraught after a delay-of-game penalty by Pittsburgh forward Bryan Rust gave the Islanders their only power play of the night. Yet Jarry turned aside a wrist shot by Oliver Wahlstrom with 1:12 remaining and the largest crowd to watch a game in Pittsburgh in 14 months exhaled when the final horn sounded. “That was probably the biggest moment of our season as of yet and (the penalty kill) came through,” Matheson said. Rust and Jeff Carter scored during a dominant first period, and Jarry did the rest to outduel New York's Semyon Varlamov. Varlamov, unavailable for Game 1, made 43 saves, including several highlight-reel stops in the third period to keep it close. Josh Bailey's slick backhand in the later stages of the second period drew the Islanders within a goal but unlike in Game 1, this time there would be no full-blown rally. “I just thought (the Penguins) had more desperation in their game,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “I thought we were a little bit light in some areas. We didn’t make it hard enough on them. We just have to raise our level. We have that.” New York pulled off a 4-3 overtime stunner in Game 1 on Sunday, taking advantage of Jarry's sloppy play on his left (glove) side. The Penguins insisted there was no time to panic, expressing confidence in both Jarry and their ability to rebound. And just like Game 1, Pittsburgh came out flying. Energized by the largest crowd at PPG Paints Arena this season after COVID-19 protocols were eased to allow 50% capacity, the Penguins overwhelmed the Islanders in the opening 20 minutes, even with Russian star Evgeni Malkin sitting out again with an undisclosed health issue. Varlamov looked a little rusty in his first start in over a week. Rust gave the Penguins the lead 3:22 when he pounced on a New York turnover and fired a knuckling wrist shot from above the right circle that found its way over Varlamov's glove and into the net. Carter, who has been electric at times since being acquired from Los Angeles at the trade deadline, scored the 40th playoff goal of his 16-year career at the end of a sequence in which linemates Kasperi Kapanen and Jared McCann did the heavy lifting. Kapanen chased down the puck in the corner and flipped it behind the net to McCann while absorbing a check. McCann then centered it to Carter, who patiently dragged it across the slot before beating Varlamov between the legs. Just as they did on Sunday, however, the Islanders appeared to find their footing as the game wore on. A pair of listless Pittsburgh power plays in the second period gave New York life, and Bailey ripped a backhand over Jarry's shoulder 14:46 in to draw the Islanders within one, just as they were entering the third period in the opener. Yet this time the Islanders draw even. The Penguins withstood an early push by New York and counterpunched effectively to avoid falling into a potentially fatal 0-2 hole. “We’re a team that’s built on resilience, and that shows its face in many forms,” Rust said. "I think our guys do a really good job of focusing on playing hard hockey and just trying to do the right things.” ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Will Graves, The Associated Press