Pirates vs. Brewers Highlights

Pirates' three homers lead to 4-1 win over Brewers
Messi looks to keep up his sizzling pace that's elevated Inter Miami from the MLS cellar to a favorite in Leagues Cup play.
The Royals’ seven-game winning streak at this point of the season is so rare it hasn’t been done in 116 years.
Things were looking promising for the Red Sox in the bottom of the ninth but the Blue Jays escaped with a victory thanks to some horrendous Boston baserunning.
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.
The Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez and the Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson were ejected, along with both managers and others in Saturday's game.
Tucker Barnhart threw with all the speed of a slow-pitch beer league — and it actually worked against the Atlanta Braves.
The baseball player reunited Caleb with his brothers at Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia
Here's how NBA players reacted to Jake Paul beating Nate Diaz in a boxing match.
Henry Cejudo advises Justin Gaethje to choose Conor McGregor over a UFC title fight for his next move.
The MMA community had a mix of criticism and praise for Cory Sandhagen after his UFC on ESPN 50 main event win over Rob Font.
The Roses ran out 46-40 winners in Cape Town and will face Australia in Sunday’s final.
Bryson DeChambeau produces one of the most remarkable rounds in the history of golf on Sunday, shooting 58 to win the LIV Golf Greenbrier title.
A climate protest group claimed its activists were “bloodied and bruised up” after briefly interrupting Andy Murray’s last-16 clash with Taylor Fritz at the Citi Open in Washington DC.
The Royals strongly disagreed with a call in the ninth inning on Saturday. It contributed to their win streak being snapped.
PRAGUE, Czechia — Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe had 15 points and five rebounds as Canada beat France 20-17 to capture gold in a 3x3 FIBA Women's Series event in Prague. Katherine Plouffe, Michelle's twin sister, added five points and eight rebounds for the Canadians. Kacie Bosch of Lethbridge, Alta., and American-born Jamie Scott round out the four-person team. It's Canada's second consecutive gold medal in women's 3x3 basketball after winning in Edmonton last weekend, and a third title in six to
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Anderson dropped his glove. José Ramírez dropped Chicago's shortstop. Ramírez landed a looping right hook to Anderson's jaw when the infield stars squared off and started throwing punches at second base Saturday night in the sixth inning, triggering a wild brawl before the White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-4. Anderson and Ramírez are likely facing suspensions for their roles in a lengthy bench-clearing melee that led to six ejections and heightened bad blood between t
Netherlands 2-0 South Africa: A brilliant performance from goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar denied South Africa as the runners-up four years ago advanced to the quarter-finals
There were several surprises in Detroit Saturday, from Iyo Sky capitalizing on an injured champion to another twist within in The Bloodline.
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have acquired the Pittsburgh Penguin's 2025 second-round draft pick along with defenceman Jeff Petry, goaltender Casey DeSmith and forward Nathan Legare. The trio were acquired in exchange for forwards Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick, with the Penguins also retaining 25 per cent of Petry's contract. Petry, 35, previously played eight seasons with the Canadiens, collecting over 40 points in four consecutive seasons from 2017-18 to 2020-21 to lead the team's defence
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Hugh Jackman watched an eight-goal thriller which had an unhappy ending for the Hollywood stars as Welsh soccer club Wrexham lost its first match back in England’s Football League on Saturday. Host Wrexham was beaten 5-3 by MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground in the opening round of matches in the fourth tier. Co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney have made Wrexham one of the most talked-about teams in Britain after buying a down-on-its-luck club