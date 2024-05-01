Pirates vs. Athletics Highlights

The Canadian Press

BOSTON — Auston Matthews was forced to watch with the Maple Leafs' season on the line. Battling an illness the better part of the last week, the three-time Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy winner as the NHL's top goal-scorer made a brief appearance at Tuesday's optional morning skate with Toronto down 3-1 to the Boston Bruins in the teams' first-round playoff series. There was hope Matthews would be able to suit up with the club facing elimination, but he didn't take the ice for warmups at TD Gar