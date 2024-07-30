Pirates vs. Astros Highlights
Michael A. Taylor and the Pirates defeat Alex Bregman and the Astros, 5-3
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes reached the milestone on Monday versus the Houston Astros.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros talk about the men and women both having success for the United States in the olympics, the discipline handed down to the Canadian women’s soccer team and are joined by USMNT captain Tyler Adams.
Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann was hit in the face by a pitch in Monday's game with the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite that, he played the entire game.
Team USA routed Japan on Monday in its quest for an eighth straight gold medal.
Fred Zinkie is back to help top off your fantasy baseball lineups with his top streaming options in this week's pitching preview.
The 49ers had a crushing Super Bowl loss yet again.
The 22-year-old Frenchman wowed the home crowd at La Défense Arena.
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
In today's edition: Opening Ceremony recap, Katie Ledecky spotlight, the first full day of competition, Tahiti's "wall of skulls," and more.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
This is the third time Rodríguez has landed on the injured list in his MLB career.
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
Rodríguez left a gash in the outfield wall in a violent, feet-first collision.
Bowman, along with Al MacIsaac and Joel Quenneville, were reinstated by the NHL on July 1.
A new weapon for the two-time defending champs. An explosive back switches to a division rival. Here are players with new teams Charles McDonald is excited to see in camp.
Ryan impressed in his MLB debut for a Dodgers team that has been plagued by injuries to pitchers.
Team USA will begin Olympic play on Sunday against Serbia.