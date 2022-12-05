Piper PA-28 aircraft that crashed in the Gulf of Mexico discovered
A missing single-engine Piper PA-28 aircraft that crashed in the Gulf of Mexico about 2.5 miles west of the Venice Fishing Pier after taking off from Venice Municipal Airport in Florida around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, was discovered shortly after 2:00 p.m. today. Divers from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office discovered a dead minor inside the aircraft's cabin. There may have been a male pilot or passenger as too, but he has not yet been found.