Pioli: Jayden Daniels had 'some good' and 'some not-so-good' reps on Sunday 'Back Together Weekend'
NFL Network's Scott Pioli discusses Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
The Chicago Cubs traded for third baseman Isaac Paredes, sending Christopher Morel and two minor league pitchers to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange.
Huske wins the first individual gold for the United States at the Paris Games.
Mercedes drivers have won three of the last four races.
The comparisons of contemporary women’s times to historical men’s times are a fascinating window into the progression of the sport of swimming.
To stick with the Jones vs. Miocic plan now would be all the way ludicrous.
Training camps are opening across the country and there's no better time to get an insider's perspective on the biggest whispers at the buzziest camps. Yahoo's senior NFL writer Jori Epstein joins Matt Harmon to share her biggest observations and what she's hearing from Bears, Packers, Commanders and Cowboys camp.
Chris Guiliano, Jack Alexy, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel combined to win gold in the men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay.
Titmus beat Summer McIntosh and Ledecky to claim gold in the women's 400 meters.
The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to terms on a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension.
Jordan Love is now the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.
Dygert overcame an early fall on the slick Paris pavement to earn Team USA's second medal; Knibb fell three times before successfully finishing.
How will another playoff disappointment affect the Ravens?
More than 750 additional scholarships are coming to college sports.
In a pair of deals before the MLB trade deadline, the Phillies and Orioles swapped big leaguers, and the Boston Red Sox acquired pitcher James Paxton from the Dodgers.
"It's a sad day when owners and commissioners choose money over the fans," Barkley said after the NBA passed over TNT in favor of Amazon Prime.
Arsonists carried out coordinated attacks just hours before the Opening Ceremony.
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
A total of 16 gold medals will be handed out on Saturday in the first full day of Olympics competition in France.
The USWNT, in its first game at a major tournament since Women's World Cup heartbreak, opened the 2024 Olympics with a cathartic win.