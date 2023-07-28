Pink wave from 'Barbie' movie boosts sales for some Sacramento business owners

CBC

When the evacuation order came on Monday evening for Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., it didn't take long for Jason Card of Yellowknife to decide that's where he was going."I didn't know if any anybody had decided to go out and help with any animal rescues," he recalled on Wednesday, back home in Yellowknife along with dozens of animals he retrieved from wildfire-threatened Behchokǫ. "[We] hopped in our truck, came to the SPCA, got as many kennels as we could and we just headed out the highway."Card — along w