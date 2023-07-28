Pink wave from 'Barbie' movie boosts sales for some Sacramento business owners
One week since Barbie premiered in theaters, local businesses like Love Her Shop are reaping the benefits of a pink movement. Whether it's drinks, pastries or a new outfit for the gym, many are trying to get their hands on anything pink. Creamys By Cayla Jordan is embracing the trend. "You can be any Barbie that you want. You come in, take a picture, and get some treats at the same time," owner Cayla Jordan said about her El Dorado Hills location, which showcases a pink Barbie box that's attracting many fans.