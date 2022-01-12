Pink river dolphin rescued in Colombia

A pink dolphin became stranded in shallow waters

Location: Casanare, Colombia

Veterinarians and armed forces joined efforts to rescue it

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) CASANARE AIR GROUP COMMANDER, CORONEL LUIS MIGUEL DIAZ, SAYING:"We achieved the rescue of a 'tonina' or a pink dolphin, which we transported from the Pauto River to the way to the Meta River. It was hard work. After a coordinated effort of more than 20 days today we finally achieved our mission: to save the life of this important species."

The Amazon river dolphin can only live in freshwater

It is threatened due to loss of habitat, overfishing and boat traffic

It was flown to the Meta River and swam free