Pink Pigeon Baffles Public in North of England

A mystery pink pigeon has been surprising the public around Manchester, UK, since the start of September, with police in Bury spotting it on Friday, September 15.

Footage recorded by Myla Nichols shows a pink pigeon near The Rock shopping center in Bury on September 4.

Facebook users have been spotting a pink bird in the area since at least September 1.

On September 15, Bury North Police said their officers spotted a pink pigeon while on patrol.

Storyful has not confirmed whether all the sightings show the same bird.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds confirmed that the pigeon has been artificially dyed, rather than changed color naturally, the Manchester Evening News reported.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals expressed concern for the welfare of the bird, telling the Manchester Evening News that: “If someone has intentionally painted the pigeon’s feathers this is very worrying as it could cause health problems, impair their ability to fly and make them more vulnerable to predators.” Credit: Myla Nichols via Storyful