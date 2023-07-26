Pink Floyd experience at MOSAC 'jaw dropping,' says museum

Fifty years after the release of Pink Floyd's iconic album "The Dark Side Of The Moon," the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity is offering a chance to "experience Pink Floyd like never before in the UC Davis Multiverse Theater." "The first time I saw it, it was kind of jaw-dropping," said Andrea Durham, executive director of MOSAC. With the help of modern technology, the idea of a show combining breath-taking views of the solar system and beyond played out to 42 minutes of "The Dark Side Of The Moon" in surround sound has been embraced by the band, read a description of the exhibit set to open this weekend.