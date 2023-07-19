Pink Dolphin Spotted in Louisiana Waters

A pink dolphin was spotted briefly surfacing near a channel off Calcasieu Lake in Louisiana on July 12.

Thurman Gustin recorded this video while boating. His girlfriend, Pam A Bouchard, told Storyful Gustin saw something out of the corner of his eye that “didn’t look right,” so he turned the boat around and they saw the rare dolphin.

A pink dolphin, nicknamed Pinky, has previously been seen in the same body of water, and is thought to be a common bottlenose dolphin with characteristics of albinism.

According to the Blue World Institute, albino dolphins are rare and can sometimes struggle with negative health issues such as “poor thermoregulation, oversensitivity of the skin and eyes leading to partial blindness, and being prone to sunburn.” Credit: Thurman Gustin via Storyful