Pinellas County Salvation Army in need of volunteers
Pinellas County Salvation Army in need of volunteers
Pinellas County Salvation Army in need of volunteers
Toronto police released clear photos of two suspects wanted in connection with an east end home invasion and car theft.On Monday, officers received a call for a break and enter at a home in the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area, shortly before 6:45 a.m.Police say a man and a woman were able to gain entry to the home, with one of the suspects going into the house and stealing a "number of personal items" along with car keys, according to a news release issued Wednesday.The two then left the home
Nikki Houston waives her right to anonymity to speak as her dad is jailed for raping her as a child.
Rostyslav Lavrov was taken to Crimea but escaped, then sent a mocking photo to a Russian police officer from Kyiv, The Washington Post reported.
A British government-ordered inquiry said Tuesday it found serious failings at hospitals where an electrician who was later convicted of murder had been able to have sex with more than 100 corpses over 15 years without being detected. David Fuller's necrophilia was uncovered in 2020 when police used DNA to tie him to the 1987 slayings of two women and also discovered millions of images of sexual abuse in his home. The images included videos of him having sex with the dead bodies of women and girls in the mortuaries at two hospitals where he worked in southeast England.
A man convicted of manslaughter for his role in the death of a Calgary police officer almost three years ago has been granted full parole.Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, died after he was dragged by an SUV and fell into the path of an oncoming car on Dec. 31, 2020.The passenger in the vehicle, Amir Abdulrahman, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2021 and was sentenced to five years in prison.Abdulrahman was granted day parole in May and, in a decision last week, a Parole Board of Canada panel decided he
Despite helping family members look for the missing woman, the ex-boyfriend eventually admitted killing her, cops say.
The female passenger was ejected from the vehicle and found 80 feet away from the crash site, police said.
As video of the altercation clearly shows, the white boy was the aggressor. | Opinion
Two other teenagers were found guilty of conspiracy to murder after Kelvin Ward, 50, was left to die in the street.
A Winnipeg police officer fatally shot a man when he was pinned by a car during a traffic stop, police say.An officer pulled a vehicle over around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, near Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Drive, the Winnipeg Police Service said in its notification to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which was also sent to news media.When the officer was outside the cruiser, the other vehicle attempted to leave and pinned the officer, the notification says.The officer fired his gun, s
Kendrick McDonald loved going on drives with father — the man now charged in connection with the boy's death
After the return of her family, it feels "even more urgent to get all the hostages back," Shaked Haran tells PEOPLE, "because now we know what the reality there is like"
Nova Scotia's top court has delivered a strongly worded rebuke to a provincial court judge who tried to withdraw remarks he made in open court.The case involves a man, identified in court records by the initials K.J.M.J., who was convicted by provincial court Judge Alain Begin of sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual touching. The charges involve the man's stepdaughter."The astonishing behaviour of the trial judge in this case requires a salutary reminder of the duty of all ju
Japan's Coast Guard says one person has died in the crash off Yakushima Island in the south-west.
UTTARKASHI, India (AP) — Forty-one construction workers emerged dazed and smiling Tuesday from a collapsed tunnel in northern India where they had spent the last 17 days — a happy ending to an ordeal that had gripped the country and led to a massive rescue operation that overcame several setbacks. Locals, relatives and government officials erupted in joy, set off firecrackers and shouted “Bharat Mata ki Jai" — Hindi for “Long live mother India — as happy workers walked out after receiving a brie
The shake-up came amid controversy about a transgender student playing on a school team for girls, despite the state limiting such teams to biological females.
The child was taken to a medical facility for evaluation.
A snapshot from a video that captured officers pushing a passenger from a Delta Airlines flight in June. (Submitted by Jackie Bruce)An RCMP officer has been charged with assault following an investigation into an incident at Stephenville Dymond International Airport in June.Newfoundland and Labrador's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT-NL) received notification of "an alleged offence from the RCMP" and launched an investigation after a video surfaced at the time showing police officers pushing
The inmate died after a 30-hour medical emergency at the Virginia prison, court documents say.
TORONTO — A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee sought out the ideology that led him to commit a "horrific crime," an Ontario judge said Tuesday in sentencing him to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. Though the man was 17 when he carried out the brutal attack with a sword in February 2020, sentencing him as a youth – which would cap the sentence at 10 years behind bars – would be "insufficient" to hold him accountable, Jus