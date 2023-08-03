Pinellas County reevaluating lifeguard program following nationwide shortages
It's not hard to imagine why anyone would want to spend time on a Pinellas County beach. But as people pack the shoreline, we learn that the county struggles to maintain a full roster of lifeguards. This comes after county parks and conservation leaders announced at a June commission meeting that they are still working to fill nine of their 25 lifeguard positions. To help address the shortage, the county is now weighing multiple options.