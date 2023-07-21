Pinellas County law enforcement, first responders train for mass casualty incident

It’s something law enforcement hopes never to have to deal with, but they train to be prepared. On Thursday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies participated in a mass casualty exercise at Seminole Middle and High Schools. "God forbid the real thing happens that we're as prepared as we can possibly be,” said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. In the training scenario, a shooter parked at the school and walked across the street to a pretend insurance company where he worked and had been fired. He also had been a recent student at the school.