Pilots Eject From Plane Before Fiery Crash at Michigan Airshow

A plane crashed during a performance at an air show in Michigan on August 13, with the two pilots ejecting from the MiG-23 fighter jet, according to authorities.

Local media reported the plane crashed over Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti around 4 pm during the Thunder Over Michigan air show.

The pilots ejected over and were rescued from Belleville Lake. The jet crashed near the Waverly on the Lake Apartments in Belleville at 4:15 pm, authorities said. Credit: Marsha Bogardus via Storyful