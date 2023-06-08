Pilot Shows Reduced Visibility at New York Airport, Amid Ongoing Wildfire Smoke Crisis

A pilot who was due to fly out of New York’s LaGuardia airport on June 7 recorded video showing the surreal orange haze encompassing the facility.

Chasen Michael Coscia told Storyful that he was conducting preflight duties when he decided to step outside and record the smoke around LaGuardia airport.

“Visibility dropped to one and a quarter miles, with haze and smoke,” he said.

An air-quality health advisory was issued to all five boroughs in New York City on Wednesday, as smoke from Canadian wildfires moved across the northeast. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the advisory would be extended late into Thursday, June 8, and advised residents to wear masks. Credit: Chasen Michael Coscia via Storyful