Pilot Mountain wildfire grows to estimated 100 acres overnight

Kim Boutin earned a second short track medal for the second straight weekend, winning silver in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in Dordrecht, Netherlands. She reached the finish line in one minute 28.510 seconds, just behind Minjeong Choi of South Korea (1:28.417) and ahead of Suzanne Schulting (1:28.666). On Saturday, the 26-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., picked up her first victory of the World Cup season, prevailing in the 500 and avenging a narrow lost to Italy's Arianna Fontana a week e
Canadian steeplechasers dominated at the 2021 Canadian Cross-Country Championship in Ottawa. Geneviève Lalonde, of Moncton, N.B., and John Gay, of Kelowna, B.C., took home gold in the women's and men's 10k open races at Wesley Clover Parks on Saturday. The two were both 3,000-metre steeplechase finalists at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. Lalonde notched her third consecutive title by finishing in 36 minutes, 21 seconds. "Every course is different and competing and doing your best never gets old,"
As if having their offices raided by police investigating financial crimes wasn’t serious enough for Juventus, Italy’s most successful football team is enduring damaging turmoil on the field too. For nine consecutive seasons, Juventus won the Italian title being before toppled as champions by Inter Milan in May. Now the team is being booed by its fans as it slides down the standings. The jeering followed a 1-0 loss to Atalanta on Saturday that left the 36-time Italian champions in eighth place a
The Canadian duo of Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski were in a familiar spot on Sunday, scoring a second bronze medal in as many weeks at a World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria. A week after they landed on the podium at the season-opening World Cup event at the Igls track, the team finished their two runs on Sunday in a combined time of one minute, 46.86 seconds, once again behind a pair of German sleds. Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi took gold in 1:46.71, and compatriots Kim Galicki and
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has signed up to be an ambassador for Free Play for Kids. Nurse will lead fundraising events and the Captain of the Week program, where participants get a chance to watch an Oilers game, and develop the Darnell Nurse Young Leaders Scholarship. The scholarship allows those graduating high school to pursue post-secondary education. Free Play for Kids is a free after-school program which helps get marginalized children in the city — most of them refugees, ne