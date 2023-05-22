Pilot killed in Palm City crash identified

CBC

Police have identified the man killed Friday in a shooting in the town of Renfrew, Ont. Jonathan Logan, 41, of Renfrew County, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a home on Vimy Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect fled before police could get to the scene, and as of Monday afternoon was still not in custody, OPP said. OPP say they still believe the shooting was targete