Pilot dead in plane crash in Palm City
A pilot died in a crash Sunday afternoon and a bystander was injured at Naked Lady Ranch, a small private airport in Palm City for residents , Martin County Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue said.
A pilot died in a crash Sunday afternoon and a bystander was injured at Naked Lady Ranch, a small private airport in Palm City for residents , Martin County Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue said.
People with long guns were seen getting out of a grey van and shooting at the participants at a gas station
(Bloomberg) -- Saturday’s “What the Folkstival” outdoor concert was meant to kick off in the early afternoon in a Beijing suburb near the airport, with 10 live acts, including foreign performers, playing “acoustic music to soothe your soul.” Most Read from BloombergZelenskiy’s Surprise G-7 Stop Unnerves Critical Brazilian LeaderZelenskiy Signals Bakhmut Falling, Russian Casualties HighYellen Doubts US Could Still Pay All of Its Bills by June 15Traders Brace for Volatility With US Debt Deal Elusi
Gina Bisignano became famous for participating in the Capitol riot clad in a Louis Vuitton sweater and Chanel boots, but her insurrection story reveals a deeper truth
William Leslie Arnold killed his parents in 1958, burying them in the yard. After escaping from prison, he fled to Australia and became a family man.
Mexican prosecutors announced Saturday night that they are withdrawing a case against a woman who was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a man as he raped and attacked her. In a ruling last week that touched off a public outcry, a court in Mexico State said that while it agreed 23-year-old Roxana Ruiz was raped in 2021, it found her guilty of homicide with “excessive use of legitimate defense.” It also ordered Ruiz to pay more than $16,000 in reparations to the family of her attacker.
"CNN, y’all trippin’ now," said Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) after anchor Erin Burnett asked if he had "regrets" over heckling the Republican.
Millions of people get phone calls from scammers and wonder who is at the other end.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the town of Renfrew, Ont., late Friday evening. Police officers were called to a home on Vimy Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m. Friday, OPP said in a release. When they arrived, police say they found a person who had sustained gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The suspect fled before officers got there, OPP said. As of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, no arrests had been announced. OPP issued a public s
17-year-old Josh Alexander speaks out after he was suspended from his Canadian Catholic school and later detained for handing out free Bibles at a protest.
Diamond and her sister Tionda left a note for their mother in 2001 and were never seen again
An attorney representing the groom said the driver's boss had a habit of organizing work parties where too much alcohol was served.
An 11-year-old boy who went missing from southwest Saskatchewan late Friday afternoon has been found and the multi-organization search for him called off. Coronach RCMP had said the boy was last seen around 5 p.m. CST at a rural property near Readlyn, Sask., roughly 180 kilometres southwest of Regina. Police said their search efforts began immediately after the boy was reported missing and continued throughout the night. An RCMP news release Saturday evening said he was located safe. At the time
The 2-year-old was left unattended in a vehicle for 14 hours, according to police.
Advocates are blasting the City of Barrie for approving a slew of policies that, if put in place, could outlaw giving food or money to people in the city who are experiencing homelessness. In a city council meeting Wednesday, councillors approved a range of policies that staff can consider and use to address rising homelessness, including changes to city bylaws that will prohibit the use and distribution of tents and tarps on public land, and giving out food and groceries without a permit. Staff
The remains were identified 35 years after they were found down an embankment, according to a sheriff’s office.
Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will begin her 11 year prison sentence at a Federal Prison camp in Texas starting May 30.
Police said the 26-year-old man was arrested after lab results came back. The boy’s death was originally ruled accidental from a suspected drug overdose.
The 21 men murdered on the seashore of Libya in 2015 are to be venerated as martyrs by the Roman Catholic Church as well as by the Coptic Church. Pope Francis announced the remarkable decision last week during a meeting in Rome with Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria, the Coptic Patriarch.
Nebraska passed the Let Them Grow Act on Friday, which bans "gender altering" surgery for anyone under 19-years-old and bans abortion after 12 weeks.
Last year, a former Virginia state trooper who had recently been hired as a sheriff's deputy allegedly killed the mother and grandparents of a 15-year-old girl in California he is accused of catfishing online, authorities said. Now, the victims' family plans to sue the agencies that hired him, claiming that they acted with "gross negligence," court filings show. Austin Edwards, 28, allegedly catfished the teen by posing as a 17-year-old boy online, according to notice of claim letters obtained by ABC News.