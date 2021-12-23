Pig Swims Through Floodwaters in Typhoon-Hit Philippines

A pig was spotted swimming through floodwaters in Ilog, Philippines, on December 17, a day after Typhoon Rai made landfall.

Rodelyn Perania told Storyful she filmed the video while kayaking in Ilog, Negros Occidental.

“We guided the pig to higher place because we can’t carry her [on] the kayak,” Perania said. “The pig is safe now. Typhoon and flood survivor.”

Citing authorities, the BBC reported on Tuesday, December 21, as many as 375 people had been killed in the typhoon. Credit: Rodelyn Perania via Storyful