Pickleball pro medalists will be going places

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Saskatchewan and Quebec will both receive gold medals and be deemed co-champions following the cancellation of their 2023 Football Canada Cup championship game. The two teams were slated to meet in the tournament final July 16 in Edmonton. However, the game was cancelled due to poor air quality the result of wildfires in the region. "While this is not the ideal conclusion to a national championship, we want to recognize the achievements of the athletes first and foremost," Football C