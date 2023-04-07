Pickford’s Sundries provides nostalgic feel more than 70 years after opening

Pickford’s Sundries is in West Tampa and originally opened back in 1949. Although it has been restored and revitalized under new ownership, not much has changed here since the early 1950s. “If you walked back here in the 40s, 50s, 70s and 80s, it looks the same,” explained David Hansen, the owner of Pickford’s Sundries. Pickford’s Sundries still has that nostalgic feel from the moment you walk in. That's because Hansen preserved as much of the establishment as possible when he bought it from the Pickford family three years ago.