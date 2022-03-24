Pickens County residents, NWS survey damage after tornado

CBC

There was a time, Bennett MacArthur admits, when he thought a career in hockey was not in his future — at least not on the ice. A chiropractor, maybe, but not a player. He was 15, waiting to be drafted into the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the natural path many young players from the Maritimes take on their journey to the National Hockey League. The call never came. "That was a really tough day for me," he recalled in a recent interview with CBC. But now, a distant memory. On March 1, the