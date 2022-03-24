Pickens County residents, NWS survey damage after tornado
A meteorologist with the NWS, said during an evening news conference that the storm was classified an EF2 tornado, with maximum winds of 155 mph.
Fort Providence's minor hockey team has put the N.W.T. community on the hockey map as it was named one of 12 regional finalists in the national "Good Deeds" competition organized by a major automotive company. The Ice Ducks won $2,000, which they donated to the local Meals on Wheels program, and a spot in the finals for Chevrolet's Good Deeds Cup. The competition rewards local hockey teams that get more people from all backgrounds and abilities into hockey. "We were in shock," said coach and tea
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had two goals in regulation and scored in the shootout, Alex Tuch also had a shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive win. Zemgus Girgensons also scored in regulation for the Sabres, who have won five of six in their best stretch of the season. Craig Anderson made 23 saves and stopped both shots he faced in the shootout. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist for
VANCOUVER — After a disappointing homestand, the Vancouver Canucks are once again searching for answers — and hoping to find them before their faint playoff hopes are extinguished completely. The Canucks (30-26-8) lost their third in a row Sunday when they dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the visiting Buffalo Sabres. “This time of the year things get way harder and you can’t expect to play an easy game at this time of the year and wait for chances on the perimeter or wait for power plays or wh
MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H
The Senators continued to mismanage assets while the Golden Knights failed to dig themselves out of their hole at the trade deadline.
Keri pled guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor, previously reported to be their child.
There was a time, Bennett MacArthur admits, when he thought a career in hockey was not in his future — at least not on the ice. A chiropractor, maybe, but not a player. He was 15, waiting to be drafted into the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the natural path many young players from the Maritimes take on their journey to the National Hockey League. The call never came. "That was a really tough day for me," he recalled in a recent interview with CBC. But now, a distant memory. On March 1, the
Colorado has made another major move ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
The Minnesota Wild landed the biggest name at the NHL trade deadline by acquiring goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on Monday. The New York Rangers made the biggest splash in upgrading an already deep lineup. Poised to make their first appearance in a 16-team playoff format since 2017, the Rangers bulked up their blueline by adding Justin Braun from Philadelphia, and shored up secondary forward needs by acquiring Tyler Motte from Vancouver and Andrew Copp from Winnipeg. They join a balanced lineup which
DETROIT (AP) — Jakub Vrana scored twice and the Detroit Red Wings won for the second time in nine games, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Tuesday night. Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists, and Oskar Sundqvist, acquired from St. Louis on Monday, contributed an empty-netter and an assist in his Detroit debut. Rookie Lucas Raymond supplied his 20th goal and Joe Veleno also scored. Dylan Larkin, Pius Suter and Filip Hronek each had two assists. Alex Nedeljkovic made 30 saves for Detro
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge
Oilers General Manager Ken Holland resisted calls to acquire goaltending support at the NHL trade deadline and the Oilers now face another postseason riding a net-minding tandem that came up short in the last two campaigns.
Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rickard Rakell spent a decade chasing a Stanley Cup in Anaheim. It took him less than 24 hours to jump at the chance to win one in Pittsburgh. The veteran forward didn't record a point during his debut with the Penguins in a 5-1 win over Columbus on Tuesday night. It hardly mattered. After watching Jake Guentzel score twice, Evgeni Malkin pump in his 12th goal of the season and Sidney Crosby rack up three assists, Rakell is all in. “I think growing up those guys (Crosby and Mal
With some hockey legends behind the bench, Canada's eight best university hockey teams make their way to the University of Prince Edward Island in search of the Golden Path Trophy and the U Sports women's hockey championship. In addition to UPEI, the tournament will feature New Brunswick (UNB), McGill, Concordia, Brock, Nipissing, Saskatchewan and British Columbia (UBC). Each team, other than the host, reached the final of its respective conference. Teams are seeded based on regular-season perfo
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas and Tony DeAngelo scored on Carolina’s slumping power play, and the Hurricanes stopped a four-game slide by topping the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night. Sebastian Aho also scored for Carolina, and Seth Jarvis had two assists. Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for just his second win this month. Nick Paul scored in his first Tampa Bay game and Alex Killorn closed the gap with 59.3 seconds remaining. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 38 shots, but the Lightning lo
Claude Giroux is off the board. Same goes for Hampus Lindholm. Now add Mark Giordano to the list. Three of the biggest names available heading into Monday's NHL trade deadline were snapped up over the weekend as the Philadelphia Flyers shipped Giroux – their captain – to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, while the Boston Bruins acquired Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks. The Toronto Maple Leafs then dealt for Seattle Kraken captain and veteran blue-liner Mark Giordano on Sunday. While those player
The Wild grabbed the biggest name on the board and the Kraken prepared for the future with successful trade deadlines in the NHL.
The Maple Leafs teamed up with diehard fan Justin Bieber's clothing company Drew House to create these reversible alternate jerseys.
Kyle Dubas said he was "disappointed" that trade talks with the Blackhawks were made public.