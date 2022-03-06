Pianist Serenades Ukrainian Refugees at Polish Border Crossing

A pianist serenaded Ukrainian refugees in Medyka, Poland, at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine on March 4.

Pianist Davide Martello brought his piano to Poland from Germany to perform for refugees, according to his post on Facebook.

“My goal is to tell everybody you’re safe now, they’ve heard bombs and all sorts of weapons and I want them to hear music,” Martello told New York Times photographer Erin Schaff.

The UN Refugee Agency reported as of March 6, Ukraine had become the “fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II,” as 1.5 million people fleed the country within ten days.

Video filmed by David Melero Peña, who said he filmed it on March 4, shows Martello playing a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” Credit: David Melero Peña via Storyful