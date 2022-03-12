Pianist Entertains With Musical Performance Outside Lviv Railway Station in Ukraine

A pianist entertained visitors and passersby outside a railway station in Lviv as Ukrainians fled the country through so-called “green corridors” established for safe passage from war-torn areas.

As of March 6, the United Nations Refugee Agency reported that Ukraine had become the “fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II."

More than 2.5 million Ukrainians had fled the country since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, live data reported by the agency said on March 12. Credit: Ukrainian Railways via Storyful