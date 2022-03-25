Pianist Delivers Performance for Ukrainian Refugees Arriving at Poland Border Crossing

A pianist performed for refugees enduring long lines at the Medyka border crossing in Poland as thousands arrived to the village on Thursday, March 19, the Polish Border Guard said.

Footage filmed by @humanstoriesgr shows pianist Davide Martello playing music in Medyka, he said.

According to the Polish Border Guard, 2.2 million refugees from Ukraine had arrived in Poland since February 24. Credit: @humanstoriesgr via Storyful