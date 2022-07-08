Photos show former Japan PM Abe after shooting

STORY: A man opened fire on Abe, 67, from behind with an apparently homemade gun as he spoke at a drab traffic island in the western city of Nara, Japanese media reported.

A photograph provided by the Kyodo news agency showed Abe lying on the ground with a bloodied shirt, as a person performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him. Other photographs showed a frantic crowd gathered and numerous emergency vehicles having arrived on scene.

Abe, 67, appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest, said NHK and Kyodo. Shots were heard and a white puff of smoke was seen as Abe made a campaign speech outside a train station, NHK said.

Photographs taken by local media outlets showed the suspected gunman being tackled and held on the ground by men in business suits, said to be police officers.

Police later said a 41-year-old resident of Nara had been arrested. Media said he had served in Japan's military for three years until 2005.