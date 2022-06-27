Photos Show Aftermath of Passenger Train Derailment in Northern Missouri

Multiple people were injured after a passenger train struck a dump truck and derailed in Mendon, Missouri, on Monday, June 27, Amtrak said.

The train, carrying approximately 243 passengers and 12 crew members, collided with the truck at a public crossing at around 1:42 pm, according to Amtrak. The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Rescue efforts were ongoing on Monday afternoon, Amtrak said.

Photos posted by Dax McDonald, who said he was riding the train, show the aftermath of the derailment on Monday afternoon. Credit: Dax McDonald via Storyful

