Photos of Downing Street Gatherings Published in Sue Gray Report

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be seen in several photos of gatherings at Downing Street published in a report on May 25 following investigations into gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report contains nine images from gatherings on June 19, 2020, and November 13, 2020, respectively. Johnson features in all the photos, alongside staff members. One photo features Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

In the report, the author, Sue Gray, said many of the events “should not have been allowed to happen” and that senior leadership at Downing Street “must bear responsibility for this culture.” Credit: UK Government via Storyful