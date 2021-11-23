Photographer Uses Drone to 'Light Paint' Halo Over Glastonbury Landmark

A UK photographer has expertly used a drone to “paint” a halo over the landmark St Michael’s Tower in Glastonbury.

William Ferguson recorded a how-to video about his “light painting”.

He said he climbed the Glastonbury Tor hill in the early hours, and attaching super bright lights to his drone. He then circled the drone around the tower, with a 30-second shutter setting allowing for the dramatic final result. Credit: William Ferguson via Storyful