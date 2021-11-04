Photographer Captures Stunning 'Sea of Clouds' in Rocky Mountain National Park

A photographer captured a display of stunning clouds that blanked lower sections of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, on October 31.

Nathan Wood filmed a video that shows the view of what he calls a “sea of clouds” during sunrise near Rainbow Curve on Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park.

“(The sun) painted the mountains in an orange glow and I was very grateful to be in the right place at the right time on this mystical Halloween morning,” Wood told Storyful. Credit: Nathan Wood Photography via Storyful