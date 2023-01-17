Photographer Captures Snowy Tahoe City Landscape as 'Quiet' Weather Period Forecast

Snow continued to impact travel across areas surrounding Lake Tahoe on January 16.

This footage from photojournalist Alekz Londos was taken in Tahoe City, California, and shows deep snow in the region, with road users warned that snow tires or chains would be required for travel.

A winter storm warning was in effect for the Greater Lake Tahoe area until 10 pm on Monday, January 16, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Londos captured striking footage of the landscape.

An update on January 17 by the NWS said that while “a fast-moving storm will drop into the region and bring light snow accumulations,” this would lead into “a generally quiet period through the end of the week and start of the upcoming weekend.” Credit: Alekz Londos via Storyful