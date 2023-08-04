Photo in NTSB report shows 'close call' at Boston's Logan Airport

Storyful

A passenger aboard an eight-hour Delta flight traveling from Nice, France, to New York City was not impressed on July 9, when the staff’s solution to her window shade being broken was to hand her emergency instruction booklets and tape, she said.Ally Shapiro was flying back home with her boyfriend when she raised the issue with the staff. She documented the experience, which shows her taping the booklets directly onto the window to block sunlight.“I love Delta but this was very upsetting and shocking,” Shapiro said.She told Storyful that she expected the crew to be more responsive and “have a plan in place,” adding that the tickets were expensive.“They should have not been surprised when I was upset about the situation,” she said. “I’m already a very anxious flyer and seeing a broken window made it much worse.”She published the footage to TikTok where she wrote that the stewards “made us remove it before landing because management would be upset … shouldn’t they be upset for having a broken window and not letting us switch seats?!” she said.Shapiro said that she still had not heard back from the company, though staff offered her and her boyfriend miles as a compensation at the time.“They can’t expect a customer … to sit on an eight-hour flight with a broken shade,” she said.Storyful reached out to Delta for a statement but had not heard back at the time of publication. Credit: Ally Shapiro via Storyful