Photo in NTSB report shows 'close call' at Boston's Logan Airport
The passenger went overboard while Royal Caribbean's Spectrum of the Seas was sailing through the Singapore Strait, authorities said
Mattel is hiring a 'chief Uno player' to play the Uno Quatro game for four hours a day, four days a week for four weeks for $4,444.44 a week.
I thought Iceland's Blue Lagoon might be overpriced, overcrowded, or not as cool in person. I was pleasantly surprised to find that wasn't the case.
"Be respectful to each other. I shouldn’t have to say that," the unnamed pilot could be heard saying in an Instagram video that has acquired 4.6 million views
A passenger aboard an eight-hour Delta flight traveling from Nice, France, to New York City was not impressed on July 9, when the staff’s solution to her window shade being broken was to hand her emergency instruction booklets and tape, she said.Ally Shapiro was flying back home with her boyfriend when she raised the issue with the staff. She documented the experience, which shows her taping the booklets directly onto the window to block sunlight.“I love Delta but this was very upsetting and shocking,” Shapiro said.She told Storyful that she expected the crew to be more responsive and “have a plan in place,” adding that the tickets were expensive.“They should have not been surprised when I was upset about the situation,” she said. “I’m already a very anxious flyer and seeing a broken window made it much worse.”She published the footage to TikTok where she wrote that the stewards “made us remove it before landing because management would be upset … shouldn’t they be upset for having a broken window and not letting us switch seats?!” she said.Shapiro said that she still had not heard back from the company, though staff offered her and her boyfriend miles as a compensation at the time.“They can’t expect a customer … to sit on an eight-hour flight with a broken shade,” she said.Storyful reached out to Delta for a statement but had not heard back at the time of publication. Credit: Ally Shapiro via Storyful
David Beckham was there to meet me when I pitched up at The Londoner Hotel in Macau, grinning broadly from inside a black cab. “Ni hao,” he said.
People flying between European cities such as Helsinki and London and Asian destinations such as Seoul and Tokyo are spending extra time in the air.
Frontier Airlines was the most likely of the 15 largest US carriers to bump people from flights in early 2023, per the the Air Travel Consumer Report.
Aviation strikes may cause your flight to be delayed or canceled. Experts recommend signing up for airline travel alerts and knowing your rights.
If you're nearing retirement age, you might be looking to get out of the United States. People have many reasons for leaving the U.S, whether it's personal affordability, politics, economic fears or...
The 'Amazing Spider-Man' actor took a swim in the Tyrrhenian Sea during a luxurious outing in Positano
Swift's Eras Tour is an economic and cultural juggernaut, and the singer is sharing her success with the people who support her.
It is becoming increasingly clear that Chinese computer hackers may have penetrated American military and civil critical infrastructure in ways that could cripple a US response to Chinese armed aggression from the outset. Certainly that would align with Beijing’s strategy, familiar from Sun Tzu’s “Art of War”, which is to win the war before a shot is fired.
A whole new take on the Canadian tuxedo.
Us Weekly and People both spoke to sources close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry this week about the state of their marriage.
The drone footage appeared to show soldiers standing in formation and exercising on a beach before a HIMARS rocket swooped in on the sand bank.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump pleaded not guilty in federal court Thursday afternoon to a four-count indictment accusing him of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election result. Trump entered the courtroom from a restricted area of the building, and sat with his hands clasped in front of him as he awaited the judge with his legal team. “Donald J. Trump, John,” the twice-impeached and thrice-indicted former president said after U.S. Magistr
A transcript reveals that former Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer said the opposite of what Republicans claimed he said.
The last time Smith and Jackson were photographed together was at the 2006 Emmy Awards alongside Farrah Fawcett
The Somali Ministry of Youth and Sports has suspended the chairwoman of the country’s athletics federation after viral footage of an untrained sprinter competing in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday, August 1, circulated online.Footage released by FISU, who run the World University Games, shows the women’s 100 meter sprint.Nasra Abukar Ali, who was part of a delegation chosen to run for Somalia at the games, can be seen lining up at the start of the race.Ali almost immediately falls behind her competitors, disappearing out of the camera’s view. She can be seen completing the race long after her competitors, skipping across the finish line.The clip quickly gathered attention online, with some calling for the resignation of officials involved in the selection of Ali.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Somali Ministry of Youth and Sports suspended Khadija Aden Dahir, the chair of the Somali Athletics Federation, citing abuse of power.It also said that “Nasra Abukar Ali is not a runner”.Ali’s heat was won by Brazilian sprinter Gabriela Silva Mourao with a time of 11.58 seconds. Ali finished some 10 seconds behind. Credit: FISU via Storyful