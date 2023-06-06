Phoenix Union High School board votes to bring back police with other stipulations

Police officers are likely to come back to Phoenix Union High School campuses, but won't be at every school. In an hours-long school board meeting on June 1, the Phoenix Union High School District (PXU) board voted unanimously to bring back up to six police officers with other stipulations. This topic of discussion has been a back-and-forth conversation for months. In 2020, the district decided to go another route with safety and not renew its contract with Phoenix Police Department.