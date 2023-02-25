Phoenix police seek public help in finding convenience store thief
Phoenix police need help identifying the woman in this video after she allegedly stole cigarettes and left without paying.
Phoenix police need help identifying the woman in this video after she allegedly stole cigarettes and left without paying.
The school came to the boy’s defence, but observers pointed out that the girl did nothing wrong by spurning his advances
Jamie Dempsey told Liverpool Crown Court his mother Karen Dempsey called him a 'divvy' after he accidentally fatally stabbed her outside a pub in Kirkby.
The family of a 12-year-old auto theft suspect who was shot and killed by the vehicle owner say the man should face criminal charges.
Prisoners have begun arriving at El Salvador's new Terrorism Confinement Centre, thought to be the largest megaprison in the Americas, in the latest step in a controversial crackdown on crime that has caused the prison population to soar.
Desmond Carter, 17, was indicted by a grand jury in the state on first-degree rape
Ellen Gilland was accused of killing her terminally ill husband at a hospital in Daytona Beach, then pointing a gun at hospital workers and police.
Thomas Campbell, 38, was attacked inside his home in Greater Manchester after being ambushed when he opened his front door.
A teenager has been charged as an adult in the case of Madison Brooks, a Louisiana State University student who was allegedly raped then left on the side of a road where she was struck and killed by a car. A grand jury indicted Desmond Carter, 17, Wednesday on charges of first-degree rape and third-degree rape. The Associated Press does not normally name juveniles accused of a crime but is identifying Carter because he has been formally charged as an adult.
An ex-GP and paediatrician caught with "one of the largest hauls of child sexual abuse images" ever seen by UK investigators has been jailed for more than two years. Former children's doctor David Shaw, 48, was caught with 1.2 million indecent images across 16 different devices when officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) raided his home in February 2019. Shaw, from Taunton, Somerset, attempted to use anonymisation techniques on the peer-to-peer sharing network Freenet to download the pictures.
Saint John police say Sarah Belzil, who was allegedly involved in the homicide of Justin Breau, has turned herself in. On Wednesday, police said an arrest warrant had been issued for Belzil on a charge of first-degree murder. Belzil is to appear in court on Friday. She is the fifth person arrested in the fatal stabbing of Breau in August 2022. Four men have been charged with first-degree murder so far. A fifth man has been at large since a warrant was issued for his arrest in late January, accor
A drunk driver who tried to run away from the scene of a fatal crash was chased and brought down by a good samaritanLake Worth Police Dept
York Regional Police have charged another man in connection with a 2021 attack on Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill. Hajtamiri, 37, remains missing after being abducted from a relative's home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022. There is a $100,000 reward available to anyone who can help locate her. Police have said Hajtamiri was forcibly taken from the home by three masked men dressed in fake police gear. Authorities recently released images of some potential suspects. Hajtamiri hasn't been
A cross-border romance turned tragic after Mulayam from India was arrested and Iqra deported.
Throughout the search for Nicola Bulley, Peter Faulding did not believe that the mother-of-two was in the river
The courtroom recording shows Mr Santos telling a judge he worked at Goldman Sachs even though he never held a job at the investment bank
Boebert’s restaurant was famous for having waitresses armed with handguns
"They're nothing short of monsters for what they did," said L.A. County Deputy Dist. Atty. Jonathan Hatami. "Both of these defendants are evil individuals."
In a bombshell move, Mr Murdaugh has now admitted that he was at the kennels at 8.44pm on 7 June 2021
A district attorney in Texas will seek the death penalty against a man accused of kidnapping and murdering 7-year-old Athena Strand while he was working as a FedEx contract driver. Tanner Lynn Horner was arrested and charged with capital murder for a person under 10 years of age and aggravated kidnapping in December. District Attorney James Stainton filed court documents in federal court this past week informing the judge that he will seek the death penalty against Horner if he is found guilty of capital murder, a crime that qualifies for the death penalty under Texas law.
Police in Texas charged a 26-year-old bartender for overserving a man who killed an off-duty detective and injured his family in a drunk-driving collision in late November 2021.Euless Police Department Detective Alex Cervantes was killed when 26-year-old Dylan Molina ran a red light at an intersection in Fort Lake, and crashed into the police officer’s car, killing the detective and critically injuring his wife and two children.Moments after the crash, Molina tried to run away from the scene but was stopped and restrained by a Good Samaritan, local media reported.Molina pleaded guilty to all charges and on January 30, 2023, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter for the death of Cervantes and 10 years each for intoxication assault in connection to the injuries to his family. Police added that Molina had a “blood alcohol concentration twice the legal limit” at the time of the crash.On February 3, the department said, the bartender, named Cala Richardson, turned herself in to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with one count of Sale to Certain Persons – a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $4,000 fine.“During the investigation, detectives obtained evidence indicating the suspect was overserved by Richardson, who at the time was a bartender at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Lake Worth. Additional evidence indicated Richardson’s server’s license was expired at the time she served the suspect,” the statement read.“Like most serious alcohol-related crashes, this case has devastated an entire family," said Lake Worth Police Chief JT Manoushagian. “Today’s arrest fulfills a commitment we made early on – and that was to fully investigate this senseless crime and hold those responsible accountable,” he added.Surveillance and dashcam footage newly released by the Lake Worth Police Department shows Molina inside the taco restaurant, and dashcam footage of the crash. Credit: Lake Worth Police Department via Storyful